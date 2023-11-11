Sabres at Penguins

SABRES (7-6-1) at PENGUINS (6-6-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Dylan Cozens

Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- JJ Peterka

Lukas Rousek -- Peyton Krebs -- Matt Savoie

Zemgus Girgensons -- Tyson Jost -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Ryan Johnson

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Victor Olofsson

Injured: Alex Tuch (upper body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Brandon Biro (upper body), Zach Benson (lower body), Eric Comrie (lower body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell

Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Radim Zohorna

Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

Magnus Hellberg

Scratched: Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Joel Blomqvist

Injured: John Ludvig (concussion), Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body)

Status report

Luukkonen will start after Levi made 33 saves in a 3-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Friday. … The Sabres did not hold a morning skate Saturday. … Samuelsson could return; the defenseman has missed three games. … Jarry (eye swelling) will start after missing a 4-3 overtime win at the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.