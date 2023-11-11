Sabres at Penguins

SABRES (7-6-1) at PENGUINS (6-6-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Dylan Cozens
Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- JJ Peterka
Lukas Rousek -- Peyton Krebs -- Matt Savoie
Zemgus Girgensons -- Tyson Jost -- Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Dahlin -- Ryan Johnson
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi
Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Victor Olofsson
Injured: Alex Tuch (upper body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Brandon Biro (upper body), Zach Benson (lower body), Eric Comrie (lower body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)
Penguins projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell
Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Radim Zohorna
Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter
Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Chad Ruhwedel
Tristan Jarry
Magnus Hellberg
Scratched: Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Joel Blomqvist
Injured: John Ludvig (concussion), Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body)
Status report
Luukkonen will start after Levi made 33 saves in a 3-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Friday. … The Sabres did not hold a morning skate Saturday. … Samuelsson could return; the defenseman has missed three games. … Jarry (eye swelling) will start after missing a 4-3 overtime win at the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.