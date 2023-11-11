Latest News

Hitchcock humbled by doors opening to Hall of Fame

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL On Tap news and notes november 11

NHL Buzz news and notes november 11

Morning Skate for November 11 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

San Jose Sharks Vegas Golden Knights game recap November 10

Philadelphia Flyers Anaheim Ducks game recap November 10

Super 16 NHL power rankings November 9

Weekes weekend watch november 10

Cronin discusses 1st chance as coach with Ducks on "The Chirp" podcast

CHL Notebook St. Louis Blues prospect Dalibor Dvorsky enjoys change of scenery

Vernon's 'perfect personality' got him to Hall of Fame

Minnesota Wild Buffalo Sabres game recap November 10

Calgary Flames Toronto Maple Leafs game recap November 10

Washington Capitals New Jersey Devils game recap November 10

Sabres at Penguins

SABRES (7-6-1) at PENGUINS (6-6-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Dylan Cozens

Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- JJ Peterka

Lukas Rousek -- Peyton Krebs -- Matt Savoie

Zemgus Girgensons -- Tyson Jost -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Ryan Johnson

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Victor Olofsson

Injured: Alex Tuch (upper body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Brandon Biro (upper body), Zach Benson (lower body), Eric Comrie (lower body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell

Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Radim Zohorna

Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

Magnus Hellberg

Scratched: Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Joel Blomqvist

Injured: John Ludvig (concussion), Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body)

Status report

Luukkonen will start after Levi made 33 saves in a 3-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Friday. … The Sabres did not hold a morning skate Saturday. … Samuelsson could return; the defenseman has missed three games. … Jarry (eye swelling) will start after missing a 4-3 overtime win at the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.