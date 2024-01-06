Sabres at Penguins

SABRES (16-19-4) at PENGUINS (19-14-4)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Zach Benson
Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Victor Olofsson
Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju
Owen Power -- Erik Johnson
Mattias Samuelsson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi
Scratched: Ryan Johnson, Eric Robinson
Injured: Kyle Okposo (lower body)
Penguins projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell
Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Bryan Rust
Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen
Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter
Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Chad Ruhwedel
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Radim Zohorna, Ryan Shea
Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), John Ludvig (upper body)
Status report
Tuch and Greenway each took part in the Sabres optional morning skate Saturday after missing practice Friday because of an illness. ... Luukkonen will start after Levi started the past two games. ... The Penguins held an optional morning skate Saturday following a day off Friday. ... Jarry will start, alternating with Nedeljkovic for a fifth straight game; Jarry allowed three goals on seven shots before being pulled his last time out in a 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.