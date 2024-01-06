Sabres at Penguins

SABRES (16-19-4) at PENGUINS (19-14-4)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Zach Benson

Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Victor Olofsson

Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju

Owen Power -- Erik Johnson

Mattias Samuelsson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Ryan Johnson, Eric Robinson

Injured: Kyle Okposo (lower body)

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Bryan Rust

Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen

Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Radim Zohorna, Ryan Shea

Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), John Ludvig (upper body)

Status report

Tuch and Greenway each took part in the Sabres optional morning skate Saturday after missing practice Friday because of an illness. ... Luukkonen will start after Levi started the past two games. ... The Penguins held an optional morning skate Saturday following a day off Friday. ... Jarry will start, alternating with Nedeljkovic for a fifth straight game; Jarry allowed three goals on seven shots before being pulled his last time out in a 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.