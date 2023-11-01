Sabres at Flyers

Status report

Levi will dress after missing five games with a lower-body injury. … Biro was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Benson, a forward, is week to week. … Clifton, a defenseman, will serve the second of his two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier during a 5-4 loss on Friday. ... Hart will make his fourth start in five games; he made 30 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. The Flyers will go with the same lineup as Monday (a 3-2 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes).