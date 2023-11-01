Latest News

Lukas Dostal named NHL rookie of month October 2023

Senators to forfeit 1st-round NHL draft pick

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Backstrom stepping away, has 'ongoing injury situation'

On Tap: Dahlin can extend point streak to 9 games

Weekes: Pluses, minuses for TNT games Wednesday

Hockey Fights Cancer at 25: 'Powerful initiative'

NHL, NHLPA commemorate 25 years of Hockey Fights Cancer initiative

Hockey Fights Cancer initiative 'remains essential' 25 years later

Pettersson hat trick helps Canucks defeat Predators

Mailbag: Hughes' hot start for Devils; Sabres find stride

Talbot making most of 1-year contract with Kings

Nylander sets Maple Leafs point streak record in loss to Kings

Hall holds NHL record that likely will never be broken

Thompson 'complete package,' looks to score 50 goals for Sabres

Predators sport custom T-shirts in honor of O’Reilly’s 1,000th NHL game

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Stastny retiring from NHL after 17 seasons: report

Sabres at Flyers

SABRES (4-5-0) at FLYERS (4-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jordan Greenway -- Tage Thompson -- Brandon Biro

Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- JJ Peterka

Tyson Jost -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch

Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Erik Johnson

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Victor Olofsson

Injured: Zach Benson (lower body), Eric Comrie (lower body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)

Suspended: Connor Clifton

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Cam Atkinson

Travis Konecny -- Morgan Frost -- Tyson Foerster

Joel Farabee -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula -- Sean Walker

Nick Seeler -- Louie Belpedio

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Ryan Poehling, Victor Mete

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed), Marc Staal (upper body)

Status report

Levi will dress after missing five games with a lower-body injury. … Biro was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Benson, a forward, is week to week. … Clifton, a defenseman, will serve the second of his two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier during a 5-4 loss on Friday. ... Hart will make his fourth start in five games; he made 30 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. The Flyers will go with the same lineup as Monday (a 3-2 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes).