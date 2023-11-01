Sabres at Flyers
Sabres projected lineup
Jordan Greenway -- Tage Thompson -- Brandon Biro
Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- JJ Peterka
Tyson Jost -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch
Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson -- Erik Johnson
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi
Scratched: Victor Olofsson
Injured: Zach Benson (lower body), Eric Comrie (lower body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)
Suspended: Connor Clifton
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Cam Atkinson
Travis Konecny -- Morgan Frost -- Tyson Foerster
Joel Farabee -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula -- Sean Walker
Nick Seeler -- Louie Belpedio
Carter Hart
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Ryan Poehling, Victor Mete
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed), Marc Staal (upper body)
Status report
Levi will dress after missing five games with a lower-body injury. … Biro was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Benson, a forward, is week to week. … Clifton, a defenseman, will serve the second of his two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier during a 5-4 loss on Friday. ... Hart will make his fourth start in five games; he made 30 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. The Flyers will go with the same lineup as Monday (a 3-2 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes).