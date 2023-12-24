Kreider lifts Rangers past Sabres in OT

Wins it at 2:28; Zibanejad has goal, 2 assists for New York

BUF@NYR: Kreider leads Rangers to OT win with his 17th goal of season

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Chris Kreider scored at 2:28 of overtime, giving the New York Rangers a 4-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday.

Mika Zibanejad carried the puck below the goal line and drew Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen out of the crease before sending a pass from behind the net to Kreider in front for a tap-in.

The Sabres forced overtime when Casey Mittelstadt tied it 3-3 at 6:50 of the third period, pushing in his own rebound past Igor Shesterkin’s right pad.

Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, Kreider had an assist, and Shesterkin made 27 saves for the Rangers (23-9-1), who have won five of their past seven games. 

Rasmus Dahlin and Jack Quinn scored, and Jordan Greenway had two assists for the Sabres (14-17-4). Luukkonen made 29 saves.

Ryan Lindgren gave New York a 1-0 lead at 7:19 of the first period, sending a shot from the blue line past a screened Luukkonen.

Panarin made it 2-0 on the power play at 15:35, scoring from just above the right face-off circle.

Dahlin cut it to 2-1 from the slot at 16:37 when he one-timed a pass from Greenway, who was pinned along the end boards in a battle with Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider.

Quinn tied it 2-2 at 1:42 of the second period, taking a pass from Dylan Cozens inside the blue line and carrying it to the slot, where he scored with a wrist shot.

Zibanejad put New York in front 3-2 at 7:13. Luukkonen made the save on Kreider’s shot from the slot, and Zibanejad batted the rebound out of midair on his backhand from the side of the net.

Latest News

Tampa Bay Lightning Washington Capitals game recap December 23

Lightning defeat Capitals in shootout, win 3rd in row
Toronto Maple Leafs Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 23

Matthews has 2 more goals, Maple Leafs defeat Blue Jackets 
Anaheim Ducks Leo Carlsson playing status

Carlsson out 4-6 weeks for Ducks with sprained knee
Columbus Blue Jackets Sean Kuraly injury update

Kuraly of Blue Jackets has medical scare following abdominal injury
Boston Bruins Minnesota Wild game recap December 23

Kaprizov scores in 3rd straight game, Wild hand Bruins 4th loss in row
Seattle Kraken Anaheim Ducks game recap December 23

Zegras scores ‘Michigan’ goal in Ducks loss to Kraken
Chicago Blackhawks St. Louis Blues game recap December 23

Bedard scores ‘Michigan' goal in Blackhawks loss to Blues
Connor Bedard scores Michigan goal

Bedard, Zegras score incredible ‘Michigan’ goals
New York Islanders Carolina Hurricanes game recap December 23

Lee has 3 points, Islanders defeat Hurricanes
Pittsburgh Penguins Ottawa Senators recap December 23

Stutzle, Senators top Penguins for Martin's 1st win since return as coach
Detroit Red Wings New Jersey Devils game recap December 23

Meier scores twice, Devils rally past Red Wings to end 3-game skid
NHL teams dress festive for holiday season 

NHL teams deck out in festive outfits to celebrate holiday season
Carlson thriving 1 year after scary head injury

Carlson thriving for Capitals 1 year after scary head injury
NHL Buzz News and Notes December 22

NHL Buzz: Zegras to return from injury for Ducks against Kraken
Vegas Golden Knights Florida Panthers game recap December 23

Verhaeghe breaks tie in 3rd, Panthers defeat Golden Knights
Jacques Martin to coach first home game in Ottawa in 20 years

Martin coaches Senators in Ottawa for 1st time since 2004
Dallas Stars Nashville Predators game recap December 23

Stars score twice in final 15 seconds, stun Predators
NHL best saves 2023-24 season

Save of the Season? Josi does best goalie impression with glove save