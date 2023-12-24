Kreider lifts Rangers past Sabres in OT

Mika Zibanejad carried the puck below the goal line and drew Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen out of the crease before sending a pass from behind the net to Kreider in front for a tap-in.

The Sabres forced overtime when Casey Mittelstadt tied it 3-3 at 6:50 of the third period, pushing in his own rebound past Igor Shesterkin’s right pad.

Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, Kreider had an assist, and Shesterkin made 27 saves for the Rangers (23-9-1), who have won five of their past seven games.

Rasmus Dahlin and Jack Quinn scored, and Jordan Greenway had two assists for the Sabres (14-17-4). Luukkonen made 29 saves.

Ryan Lindgren gave New York a 1-0 lead at 7:19 of the first period, sending a shot from the blue line past a screened Luukkonen.

Panarin made it 2-0 on the power play at 15:35, scoring from just above the right face-off circle.

Dahlin cut it to 2-1 from the slot at 16:37 when he one-timed a pass from Greenway, who was pinned along the end boards in a battle with Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider.

Quinn tied it 2-2 at 1:42 of the second period, taking a pass from Dylan Cozens inside the blue line and carrying it to the slot, where he scored with a wrist shot.

Zibanejad put New York in front 3-2 at 7:13. Luukkonen made the save on Kreider’s shot from the slot, and Zibanejad batted the rebound out of midair on his backhand from the side of the net.