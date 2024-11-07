Sabres at Rangers projected lineups

SABRES (5-7-1) at RANGERS (8-2-1)
7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway -- Ryan McLeod -- Jason Zucker
Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Sam Lafferty
Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Jacob Bryson
Dennis Gilbert -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi
Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju
Injured: None
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Reilly Smith
Chris Kreider -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Victor Mancini, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: None
Status report
Samuelsson and Jokiharju will be scratched for the second straight game; the defensemen each played in the Sabres' first 12 games this season. … Mancini will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game and third time in five games after the defenseman played in the Rangers' first seven games this season.