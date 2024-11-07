Sabres at Rangers projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SABRES (5-7-1) at RANGERS (8-2-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway -- Ryan McLeod -- Jason Zucker

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Sam Lafferty

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Jacob Bryson

Dennis Gilbert -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju

Injured: None

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Reilly Smith

Chris Kreider -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Victor Mancini, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: None

Status report

Samuelsson and Jokiharju will be scratched for the second straight game; the defensemen each played in the Sabres' first 12 games this season. … Mancini will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game and third time in five games after the defenseman played in the Rangers' first seven games this season.

