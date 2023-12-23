Sabres at Rangers

SABRES (14-17-3) at RANGERS (22-8-1)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Zach Benson
Victor Olofsson -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson
Owen Power -- Connor Clifton
Ryan Johnson -- Henri Jokiharju
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi
Scratched: Eric Robinson, Tyson Jost, Erik Johnson, Eric Comrie
Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (lower body)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Jonny Brodzinski
Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones
Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Shesterkin is expected to start after Quick made 24 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. … Luukkonen had his own net at practice Friday and will likely start for the Sabres.