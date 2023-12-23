Sabres at Rangers

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SABRES (14-17-3) at RANGERS (22-8-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Zach Benson

Victor Olofsson -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson

Owen Power -- Connor Clifton

Ryan Johnson -- Henri Jokiharju

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Eric Robinson, Tyson Jost, Erik Johnson, Eric Comrie

Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Jonny Brodzinski

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones

Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body) 

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Shesterkin is expected to start after Quick made 24 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. … Luukkonen had his own net at practice Friday and will likely start for the Sabres.

