Sabres at Rangers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SABRES (47-23-8) at RANGERS (33-36-9)

7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, MSG

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Zach Benson -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan

Josh Dunne -- Tyler Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Conor Timmins -- Michael Kesselring

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Zach Metsa, Logan Stanley, Luke Schenn, Jordan Greenway, Tanner Pearson

Injured: Sam Carrick (upper body), Noah Ostlund (upper body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Sheary

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Jonny Brodzinski

Adam Sykora -- Noah Laba -- Jaroslav Chmelar

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen

Drew Fortescue -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Adam Edstrom, Taylor Raddysh, Dylan Garand

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body)

Status report

Kozak will return after being scratched for a 4-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday; he will replace Greenway, a forward who played in each of the past four games. … Kesselring will play for the first time in 14 games; he hasn't been in the Sabres' lineup since March 10. … Timmins also will enter the lineup after being scratched the past four games. … Kesselring and Timmins will replace Schenn and Stanley, who made up the third defense pair against the Lightning. ... Lyon, Buffalo's third goalie, sustained a minor injury during the morning skate, coach Lindy Ruff said; Lyon was not expected to dress for the game. … The Rangers don't appear to be making any changes from the lineup they used in an 8-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

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