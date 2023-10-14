Sabres at Islanders
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
J.J. Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Viktor Olofsson
Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Zach Benson
Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Ryan Johnson -- Connor Clifton
Dylan Levi
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Tyson Jost, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Matt Savoie (upper body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)
Islanders projected lineup
Mathew Barzal -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Hudson Fasching
Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck
Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson
Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock
Sebastian Aho -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Julien Gauthier, Samuel Bolduc
Injured: None
Status report
Levi could start after making 26 saves in a season-opening 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday. ... Palmieri, who missed most of training camp with an undisclosed injury, is expected to play. ... Barzal will be the top-line left wing after starting training camp at right wing. ... Sorokin was in the starter's crease during the Islanders morning skate Saturday and is expected to start.