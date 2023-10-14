Latest News

On Tap: Oilers seek win in rematch against Canucks

prospect Andrew Cristall opened eyes at Washington camp

Morning Skate: Cooley breaks Friday the 13th curse

Penguins' Crosby, Malkin remain elite players

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Minten forced his way into Toronto roster spot

Crosby scores twice, Penguins spoil Carbery’s debut as Capitals coach

Cooley has 2 assists in NHL debut, Coyotes defeat Devils in shootout

Weekes weekend watchlist highlights top games

NHL projected lineup projections

Coyotes' Logan Cooley receives well wishes from family before NHL debut

Boston College honors Doxie McCoy

Blackhawks' Bedard, Canadiens' St. Louis share connection

Bedard to play first NHL game in Canada against Canadiens

Edmonton Oilers break in Heritage Classic gear

Lars Eller expects good memories in return to Washington

Logan Cooley to make NHL debut when Arizona plays New Jersey

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

Sabres at Islanders

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SABRES (0-1-0) at ISLANDERS (0-0-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

J.J. Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Viktor Olofsson

Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Zach Benson

Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Ryan Johnson -- Connor Clifton

Dylan Levi

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Matt Savoie (upper body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)

Islanders projected lineup

Mathew Barzal -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Hudson Fasching

Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Sebastian Aho -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Julien Gauthier, Samuel Bolduc

Injured: None

Status report

Levi could start after making 26 saves in a season-opening 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday. ... Palmieri, who missed most of training camp with an undisclosed injury, is expected to play. ... Barzal will be the top-line left wing after starting training camp at right wing. ... Sorokin was in the starter's crease during the Islanders morning skate Saturday and is expected to start.