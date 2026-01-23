Sabres at Islanders projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
SABRES (28-17-5) at ISLANDERS (27-18-5)

1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B, SN

Sabres projected lineup

Josh Doan -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Zach Benson -- Noah Ostlund -- Konsta Helenius

Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Zach Metsa -- Michael Kesselring

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Alex Lyon, Tyson Kozak, Zac Jones

Injured: Jacob Bryson (upper body), Josh Norris (upper body), Josh Dunne (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair

Max Shabanov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Calum Ritchie

Matthew Schaefer -- Scott Mayfield

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Boqvist -- Cole McWard

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Marc Gatcomb

Injured: Ryan Pulock (upper body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Status report

Dahlin is expected to play after not practicing Friday for maintenance. ... Bryson was placed on injured reserve after the defenseman left in the second period of a 4-2 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. ... Jones, a defenseman, was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League. ... Horvat is expected to return after missing nine games with a lower-body injury. ... Pulock is day to day and being evaluated after the defenseman was injured during a 4-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.

