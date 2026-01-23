Sabres at Islanders projected lineups

SABRES (28-17-5) at ISLANDERS (27-18-5)
1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B, SN
Sabres projected lineup
Josh Doan -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Zach Benson -- Noah Ostlund -- Konsta Helenius
Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Zach Metsa -- Michael Kesselring
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Alex Lyon, Tyson Kozak, Zac Jones
Injured: Jacob Bryson (upper body), Josh Norris (upper body), Josh Dunne (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Islanders projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman
Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair
Max Shabanov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Calum Ritchie
Matthew Schaefer -- Scott Mayfield
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist -- Cole McWard
Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Marc Gatcomb
Injured: Ryan Pulock (upper body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Status report
Dahlin is expected to play after not practicing Friday for maintenance. ... Bryson was placed on injured reserve after the defenseman left in the second period of a 4-2 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. ... Jones, a defenseman, was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League. ... Horvat is expected to return after missing nine games with a lower-body injury. ... Pulock is day to day and being evaluated after the defenseman was injured during a 4-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.