Sabres at Devils

SABRES (3-4-0) at DEVILS (3-2-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B, SN1

Sabres projected lineup

Jordan Greenway -- Tage Thompson -- Dylan Cozens

Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Alex Tuch

Tyson Jost -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka

Victor Olofsson -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson

Eric Comrie

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Zach Benson

Injured: Devon Levi (lower body), Matt Savoie (upper body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)

Devils projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Timo Meier

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer -- Curtis Lazar

Alexander Holtz -- Michael McLeod -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Brendan Smith -- Luke Hughes

Vitek Vanecek

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Chris Tierney, Cal Foote

Injured: Tomas Nosek (lower body), Colin Miller (lower body)

Status report

The Sabres held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Comrie will make his third start in four games. ... Levi, a goalie, remains day to day and is dealing with soreness, Buffalo coach Don Granato said. ... Mercer will begin the game at center for the first time this season. … Vanecek is expected to start after making 14 saves in relief of Schmid in a 6-4 loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.