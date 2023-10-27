Sabres at Devils

SABRES (3-4-0) at DEVILS (3-2-1)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B, SN1
Sabres projected lineup
Jordan Greenway -- Tage Thompson -- Dylan Cozens
Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Alex Tuch
Tyson Jost -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka
Victor Olofsson -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson
Eric Comrie
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Zach Benson
Injured: Devon Levi (lower body), Matt Savoie (upper body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)
Devils projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Timo Meier
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer -- Curtis Lazar
Alexander Holtz -- Michael McLeod -- Nathan Bastian
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Kevin Bahl -- John Marino
Brendan Smith -- Luke Hughes
Vitek Vanecek
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Chris Tierney, Cal Foote
Injured: Tomas Nosek (lower body), Colin Miller (lower body)
Status report
The Sabres held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Comrie will make his third start in four games. ... Levi, a goalie, remains day to day and is dealing with soreness, Buffalo coach Don Granato said. ... Mercer will begin the game at center for the first time this season. … Vanecek is expected to start after making 14 saves in relief of Schmid in a 6-4 loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.