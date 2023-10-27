Latest News

Chabot out 4-6 weeks for Senators with broken right hand
Bruins dress up in Barbie, Ken costumes for annual hospital visit
Oilers hope to end early-season funk against Flames in Heritage Classic
Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman
Svechnikov to make season debut for Hurricanes against Sharks
NHL On Tap: Golden Knights try to stay perfect against Bedard, Blackhawks
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Heritage Classic Blog: Derek Ryan
Bedard will be 'impact franchise player' for Blackhawks, NHL scouts say
Red Wings-Bruins, Heritage Classic highlight weekend schedule
Carlsson, agent on board with Ducks' plan to have rookie sit out games
Quick makes 29 saves, Rangers blank Oilers for 3rd straight win
Hofer makes 27 saves, gets 1st NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames
McDavid skates, not ruled out by Oilers to play in Heritage Classic
Rielly has goal, assist in Maple Leafs win against Stars
Brink scores 1st 2 NHL goals for Flyers in win against Wild
2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini
Huberdeau embracing great outdoors with Flames ahead of Heritage Classic

Sabres at Devils

SABRES (3-4-0) at DEVILS (3-2-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B, SN1

Sabres projected lineup

Jordan Greenway -- Tage Thompson -- Dylan Cozens

Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Alex Tuch

Tyson Jost -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka 

Victor Olofsson -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson

Eric Comrie

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Zach Benson

Injured: Devon Levi (lower body), Matt Savoie (upper body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)

Devils projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Timo Meier

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer -- Curtis Lazar 

Alexander Holtz -- Michael McLeod -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Brendan Smith -- Luke Hughes

Vitek Vanecek

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Chris Tierney, Cal Foote

Injured: Tomas Nosek (lower body), Colin Miller (lower body)

Status report

The Sabres held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Comrie will make his third start in four games. ... Levi, a goalie, remains day to day and is dealing with soreness, Buffalo coach Don Granato said. ... Mercer will begin the game at center for the first time this season. … Vanecek is expected to start after making 14 saves in relief of Schmid in a 6-4 loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.