Sabres at Devils

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SABRES (9-9-2) at DEVILS (8-9-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Casey Mittelstadt -- JJ Peterka

Tyson Jost -- Peyton Krebs -- Victor Olofsson

Isak Rosen -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson

Owen Power -- Ryan Johnson

Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson

Henri Jokiharju

Eric Comrie

Devon Levi

Scratched: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Tage Thompson (upper body), Jack Quinn (Achilles), Jordan Greenway (undisclosed), Zemgus Girgensons (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Erik Haula -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Tyler Toffoli -- Dawson Mercer -- Alexander Holtz

Ondrej Palat -- Michael McLeod -- Curtis Lazar

Brendan Smith -- Chris Tierney -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Luke Hughes -- Colin Miller

Vitek Vanecek

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Max Willman

Injured: Nico Hischier (upper body), Timo Meier (lower body), Tomas Nosek (upper body)

Status report

The Sabres did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Buffalo could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a second straight game. ... Rosen is expected to be recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League. ... Girgensons is questionable; the forward left during the second period of a 3-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. ... Greenway, a forward, was a late scratch Friday. ... Lazar is questionable after sustaining a lower-body injury in a 2-1 to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. ... Hischier has participated in three practice sessions this week but the center remains questionable. ... Meier, a forward, participated in a limited optional skate Saturday but likely will miss his fifth straight game. ... Vanecek is expected to start after Schmid made 26 saves Friday.