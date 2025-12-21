Sabres at Devils projected lineups

SABRES (16-14-4) at DEVILS (20-14-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Josh Doan

Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway -- Josh Dunne -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Michael Kesselring

Owen Power -- Jacob Bryson

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Zach Metsa, Isac Rosen

Injured: Tyson Kozak (upper body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jason Zucker (upper and lower body), Colten Ellis (concussion), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon -- Colton White

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dennis Chowlowski, Juho Lammikko, Angus Crookshank

Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body)

Status report

Jack Hughes will play after missing 18 games with a finger injury. ... Meier will play after missing five games for personal reasons due to a family health matter, and Gritsyuk will return after missing four games with an upper-body injury. … Kovacevic, a defenseman, and MacEwen, a forward, each participated in the Devils’ optional morning skate but remain unavailable. … New Jersey reassigned forward Xavier Parent and defenseman Calen Addison to Utica of the American Hockey League. … The Sabres did not hold a morning skate after a 3-2 shootout win against the New York Islanders on Saturday. ... Rosen, a forward, could play after being recalled from Rochester in the AHL.