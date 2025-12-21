Sabres at Devils projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SABRES (16-14-4) at DEVILS (20-14-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Josh Doan

Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway -- Josh Dunne -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Michael Kesselring

Owen Power -- Jacob Bryson

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Zach Metsa, Isac Rosen

Injured: Tyson Kozak (upper body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jason Zucker (upper and lower body), Colten Ellis (concussion), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon -- Colton White

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dennis Chowlowski, Juho Lammikko, Angus Crookshank

Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body)

Status report

Jack Hughes will play after missing 18 games with a finger injury. ... Meier will play after missing five games for personal reasons due to a family health matter, and Gritsyuk will return after missing four games with an upper-body injury. … Kovacevic, a defenseman, and MacEwen, a forward, each participated in the Devils’ optional morning skate but remain unavailable. … New Jersey reassigned forward Xavier Parent and defenseman Calen Addison to Utica of the American Hockey League. … The Sabres did not hold a morning skate after a 3-2 shootout win against the New York Islanders on Saturday. ... Rosen, a forward, could play after being recalled from Rochester in the AHL.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Miller out for Rangers with upper-body injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Jack Hughes to return from finger injury for Devils against Sabres

Grzelcyk fined maximum for cross-checking in Blackhawks game

NHL EDGE stats comparison: Makar vs. Quinn Hughes

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL On Tap: Wild host Avalanche, seek 8th straight win

Tkachuk 'on track' to return to Panthers lineup, Maurice says

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Backlund gets 3 points, Flames defeat Golden Knights

Mintyukov gets go-ahead goal in 3rd, Ducks defeat Blue Jackets

Kraken rally in 3rd period, defeat Sharks to end 4-game skid

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

McKenna motivated to help Canada rebound at 2026 World Junior Championship

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings