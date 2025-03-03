Sabres at Canadiens projected lineups

SENATORS (30-25-4) at CAPITALS (38-14-8)

6:30 p.m. ET; MNMT2, TSN5, TVAS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

David Perron -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Noah Gregor -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Angus Crookshank -- Adam Gaudette -- Matthew Highmore

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Travis Hamonic -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Nick Cousins (knee), Tyler Kleven (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

Sanderson, who left a 5-3 win against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday late in the third period after taking a cross-check from Tyler Toffoli, said he will play Monday. … Kleven, who was injured during a 4-1 loss against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, is not with the team and the defenseman is expected to be out week to week, according to coach Travis Green. ... Thompson will start his second straight game.