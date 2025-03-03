Sabres at Canadiens projected lineups

SENATORS (30-25-4) at CAPITALS (38-14-8)
6:30 p.m. ET; MNMT2, TSN5, TVAS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
David Perron -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Noah Gregor -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Angus Crookshank -- Adam Gaudette -- Matthew Highmore
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Travis Hamonic -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Nick Cousins (knee), Tyler Kleven (lower body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
Sanderson, who left a 5-3 win against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday late in the third period after taking a cross-check from Tyler Toffoli, said he will play Monday. … Kleven, who was injured during a 4-1 loss against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, is not with the team and the defenseman is expected to be out week to week, according to coach Travis Green. ... Thompson will start his second straight game.