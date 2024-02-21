Sabres at Canadiens

SABRES (24-27-4) at CANADIENS (22-25-8)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, SN, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka
Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Dylan Cozens
Eric Robinson -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Kale Clague -- Erik Johnson
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ryan Johnson
Injured: Victor Olofsson (illness), Owen Power (upper body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Joel Armia -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Josh Anderson
Tanner Pearson -- Brandon Gignac -- Jesse Ylonen
Mike Matheson - Kaiden Guhle
Jayden Struble - David Savard
Arber Xhekaj -- Jordan Harris
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jake Allen, Johnathan Kovacevic
Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body)
Status report
Power, a defenseman, took part in the morning skate wearing a non-contact jersey. … Olofsson, a forward, did not practice Tuesday and is not on the two-game road trip. … Harris will play after missing three games with a concussion he sustained on a hit by St. Louis Blues forward Sammy Blais on Feb. 11. … Ylonen will play after being a healthy scratch for two games. … Injured Canadiens forward Kirby Dach skated in full equipment prior to the optional morning skate. He is recovering from knee surgery and is not expected to return this season.