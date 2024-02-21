Sabres at Canadiens

SABRES (24-27-4) at CANADIENS (22-25-8)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, SN, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka

Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Dylan Cozens

Eric Robinson -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Kale Clague -- Erik Johnson

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ryan Johnson

Injured: Victor Olofsson (illness), Owen Power (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Joel Armia -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Josh Anderson

Tanner Pearson -- Brandon Gignac -- Jesse Ylonen

Mike Matheson - Kaiden Guhle

Jayden Struble - David Savard

Arber Xhekaj -- Jordan Harris

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jake Allen, Johnathan Kovacevic

Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body)

Status report

Power, a defenseman, took part in the morning skate wearing a non-contact jersey. … Olofsson, a forward, did not practice Tuesday and is not on the two-game road trip. … Harris will play after missing three games with a concussion he sustained on a hit by St. Louis Blues forward Sammy Blais on Feb. 11. … Ylonen will play after being a healthy scratch for two games. … Injured Canadiens forward Kirby Dach skated in full equipment prior to the optional morning skate. He is recovering from knee surgery and is not expected to return this season.