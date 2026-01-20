Duclair scores twice, Islanders hand Canucks 11th straight loss

Kevin Lankinen made 28 saves for the Canucks (16-28-5), who are 0-9-2 in their past 11 games and 4-14-3 at home this season.

“I’ve been watching this for too long,” Vancouver coach Adam Foote said. “We’ve got to stop burning ourselves by getting frustrated. We’ve got to stay within the plan. The plan’s working. And it’s our vets. They’ve got to hang in there.

“Our veterans are the ones that feel defeated first. It’s been going on here for a few years. We get off our game, we get frustrated, we overcomplicate it, slam the gate, things like that. It’s something we’ve got to get out of our culture. ... It just gets us off our game slightly, off our game plan for just a little bit too long, and allows other teams to get just a little bit of energy and come back in the game. It’s something we’ve got to stop.”

Max Sasson put the Canucks ahead 1-0 at 2:49 of the first period following a pretty passing play from the fourth line. After Sasson created a turnover, Nils Hoglander passed from the right boards across the ice to Linus Karlsson, who quickly fed Sasson for a one-timer from the right hash marks past the outstretched glove of Sorokin.

Duclair tied it 1-1 at 10:11. He scored short side with a wrist shot from the right circle after a nice play by DeAngelo, who spun off a check high in the zone and cut down the left wing before sending a backhand pass across the ice between four Canucks defenders.

“Unbelievable, world class," Duclair said. "Especially on his backhand, cross-seam through a couple guys, right on the stick. I just have to put it in. Great pass.”

Evander Kane put Vancouver back ahead 2-1 at 14:48, redirecting defenseman Elias Pettersson's one-timer from the point under Sorokin’s glove.

Schaefer appeared to tie it on a 2-on-1 at 17:45, but the Canucks challenged the play for offside, and a video review determined the rookie defenseman entered the zone early.

Duclair did tie it 2-2 on a power play at 14:34 of the second period. He took a short pass from Calum Ritchie, who was down near the goal line, and buried a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle over the right shoulder of Lankinen.

“[Ritchie's] got such great hands, so deceptive, and I think the defenseman and goalie don't really know if he's taking it to the net or passing,” Duclair said. “Great plays by him."