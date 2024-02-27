Sabres at Panthers

SABRES (27-27-4) at PANTHERS (38-16-4)
7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNP, SNO, SNE
Sabres projected lineup
Victor Olofsson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Dylan Cozens
Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka
Eric Robinson -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju
Owen Power -- Erik Johnson
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Tyson Jost, Ryan Johnson
Injured: Jeff Skinner (undisclosed), Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Nick Cousins -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues
Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, Will Lockwood
Injured: None
Status report
The Sabres did not hold a morning skate Tuesday. ... but Luukkonen is expected to start for the sixth straight game. … Skinner, a forward, left practice early Monday for imaging on an undisclosed injury. ... Jost, a forward, was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League. … Defenseman Kale Clague was returned to Rochester on Monday. ... Tkachuk (upper body) and Stenlund (illness) return after missing a 3-2 overtime win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. ... Bobrovsky will make his seventh start in nine games.