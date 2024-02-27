Sabres at Panthers

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SABRES (27-27-4) at PANTHERS (38-16-4)

7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNP, SNO, SNE

Sabres projected lineup

Victor Olofsson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Dylan Cozens

Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka

Eric Robinson -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju

Owen Power -- Erik Johnson 

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Ryan Johnson

Injured: Jeff Skinner (undisclosed), Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, Will Lockwood

Injured: None

Status report

The Sabres did not hold a morning skate Tuesday. ... but Luukkonen is expected to start for the sixth straight game. … Skinner, a forward, left practice early Monday for imaging on an undisclosed injury. ... Jost, a forward, was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League. … Defenseman Kale Clague was returned to Rochester on Monday. ... Tkachuk (upper body) and Stenlund (illness) return after missing a 3-2 overtime win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. ... Bobrovsky will make his seventh start in nine games.

