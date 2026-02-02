Sabres at Panthers projected lineups

SABRES (31-18-5) at PANTHERS (28-23-3)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Josh Doan -- Peyton Krebs -- Noah Ostlund

Isak Rosen -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Zach Metsa -- Michael Kesselring

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Konsta Helenius

Injured: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Josh Norris (upper body), Josh Dunne (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Sandis Vilmanis -- Cole Schwindt -- A.J. Greer

Jesper Boqvist -- Luke Kunin -- Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis

Tobias Bjornfot -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Anton Lundell (upper body), Brad Marchand (lower body), Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)

Status report

Norris, who has missed nine games, participated in the morning skate but the forward will not play; Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Norris was “getting real close, but still not there yet.” … Ruff said Bryson, a defenseman who has missed four games, is “available.” … Buffalo recalled Rosen from Rochester of the American Hockey League and reassigned defenseman Zac Jones. … Marchand will miss his second straight game after the forward left a 5-4 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday after the second period; coach Paul Maurice said he’s day to day. … Lundell participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey but the forward will miss his third straight game. … Gadjovich was on the ice for the morning skate. The forward has been out since Oct. 25 and is not expected back until after the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.