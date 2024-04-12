Sabres at Panthers

SABRES (38-37-5) at PANTHERS (50-24-6)
5 p.m. ET; BSFL, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Jeff Skinner -- Peyton Krebs -- Jordan Greenway
Zemgus Girgensons -- Tyson Jost -- Lukas Rousek
Owen Power -- Rasmus Dahlin
Kale Clague -- Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Eric Robinson, Victor Olofsson
Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (upper body), Bowen Byram (personal)
Panthers projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Nick Cousins -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues
Kyle Okposo -- Kevin Stenlund -- Steven Lorentz
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Gustav Forsling
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Uvis Balinskis -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Jonah Gadjovich, Josh Mahura, Tobias Bjornfot
Injured: Carter Verhaeghe (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (lower body)
Status report
Luukkonen is expected to make his seventh straight start. ... Bennett did not practice Friday but is expected to play. ... Bobrovsky will start for the fourth time in five games.