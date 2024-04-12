Sabres at Panthers

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SABRES (38-37-5) at PANTHERS (50-24-6)

5 p.m. ET; BSFL, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Jeff Skinner -- Peyton Krebs -- Jordan Greenway

Zemgus Girgensons -- Tyson Jost -- Lukas Rousek

Owen Power -- Rasmus Dahlin

Kale Clague -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Eric Robinson, Victor Olofsson

Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (upper body), Bowen Byram (personal)

Panthers projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues

Kyle Okposo -- Kevin Stenlund -- Steven Lorentz

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Gustav Forsling

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Uvis Balinskis -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Jonah Gadjovich, Josh Mahura, Tobias Bjornfot

Injured: Carter Verhaeghe (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (lower body)

Status report

Luukkonen is expected to make his seventh straight start. ... Bennett did not practice Friday but is expected to play. ... Bobrovsky will start for the fourth time in five games.

