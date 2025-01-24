Sabres at Oilers projected lineups

SABRES (18-25-5) at OILERS (30-15-3)

4 p.m. ET; SNW, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

J.J. Peterka -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

Tyson Kozak -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Sam Lafferty -- Henri Jokiharju

Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram

Owen Power -- Mattias Samuelsson

Dennis Gilbert -- Connor Clifton

James Reimer

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body), Ryan McLeod (upper body), Jason Zucker (illness)

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Corey Perry -- Adam Henrique -- Zach Hyman

Mattias Janmark -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor Brown

Jeff Skinner -- Noah Philp -- Kasperi Kapanen

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: None

Injured: John Klingberg (hip)

Suspended: Connor McDavid

Status report

Each team is expected to dress the same lineup it used in its previous game Thursday; the Sabres lost 5-2 at the Calgary Flames and the Oilers defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-2. ... McDavid, a center, will serve the final game of his three-game suspension for cross-checking Canucks forward Conor Garland during a 3-2 loss Jan. 18.

