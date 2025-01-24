Sabres at Oilers projected lineups

SABRES (18-25-5) at OILERS (30-15-3)
4 p.m. ET; SNW, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
J.J. Peterka -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson
Tyson Kozak -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Sam Lafferty -- Henri Jokiharju
Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram
Owen Power -- Mattias Samuelsson
Dennis Gilbert -- Connor Clifton
James Reimer
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body), Ryan McLeod (upper body), Jason Zucker (illness)
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson
Corey Perry -- Adam Henrique -- Zach Hyman
Mattias Janmark -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor Brown
Jeff Skinner -- Noah Philp -- Kasperi Kapanen
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: None
Injured: John Klingberg (hip)
Suspended: Connor McDavid
Status report
Each team is expected to dress the same lineup it used in its previous game Thursday; the Sabres lost 5-2 at the Calgary Flames and the Oilers defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-2. ... McDavid, a center, will serve the final game of his three-game suspension for cross-checking Canucks forward Conor Garland during a 3-2 loss Jan. 18.