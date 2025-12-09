Sabres at Oilers projected lineups

SABRES (11-14-4) at OILERS (13-11-5)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Jordan Greenway -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan
Josh Dunne -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Tyson Kozak
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Conor Timmins
Owen Power -- Jacob Bryson
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Colten Ellis, Zach Metsa
Injured: Justin Danforth (lower body), Jason Zucker (lower body), Jiri Kulich (ear), Michael Kesselring (lower body)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Matthew Savoie
Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Andrew Mangiapane
Trent Frederic -- Curtis Lazar -- David Tomasek
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Alec Regula
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: None
Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed), (Jake Walman (undisclosed)
Status report
The Sabres did not hold morning skate after a 7-4 loss at the Calgary Flames on Monday. ... Dunne will replace Zucker at forward; the latter briefly left in the second period Monday but returned to finish the game ... Lyon, who turned 33 on Tuesday, is expected to start, after playing the final 17:29 of the third period in relief of Luukkonen on Monday ... The Oilers held an optional morning skate ... Philp, a forward, remains on injured reserve but was back skating with the team Monday.