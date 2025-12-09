Sabres at Oilers projected lineups

SABRES (11-14-4) at OILERS (13-11-5)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jordan Greenway -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan

Josh Dunne -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Tyson Kozak

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Conor Timmins

Owen Power -- Jacob Bryson

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Colten Ellis, Zach Metsa

Injured: Justin Danforth (lower body), Jason Zucker (lower body), Jiri Kulich (ear), Michael Kesselring (lower body)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Matthew Savoie

Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Andrew Mangiapane

Trent Frederic -- Curtis Lazar -- David Tomasek

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Alec Regula

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: None

Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed), (Jake Walman (undisclosed)

Status report

The Sabres did not hold morning skate after a 7-4 loss at the Calgary Flames on Monday. ... Dunne will replace Zucker at forward; the latter briefly left in the second period Monday but returned to finish the game ... Lyon, who turned 33 on Tuesday, is expected to start, after playing the final 17:29 of the third period in relief of Luukkonen on Monday ... The Oilers held an optional morning skate ... Philp, a forward, remains on injured reserve but was back skating with the team Monday.