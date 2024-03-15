Sabres at Red Wings

SABRES (32-30-5) at RED WINGS (33-27-6)
12:30 p.m. ET; BSDET, NHLN, MSG-B, SN1
Sabres projected lineup
Zemgus Girgensons -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jordan Greenway -- Dylan Cozens -- Zach Benson
Jeff Skinner -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka
Eric Robinson -- Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson
Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Kale Clague, Lukas Rousek
Injured: Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
David Perron -- Joe Veleno -- Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer
Robby Fabbri -- Austin Czarnik -- Daniel Sprong
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere
James Reimer
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Justin Holl, Jonatan Berggren
Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Dylan Larkin (lower body)
Status report
Quinn skated for the first time since he was injured Jan. 27, but the forward will not join the Sabres during their five-game road trip. … Larkin also skated Friday, but the center, who has missed five games, will miss at least three more. ... Reimer will start after Lyon started the previous two games.