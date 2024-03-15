Sabres at Red Wings

SABRES (32-30-5) at RED WINGS (33-27-6)

12:30 p.m. ET; BSDET, NHLN, MSG-B, SN1

Sabres projected lineup

Zemgus Girgensons -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway -- Dylan Cozens -- Zach Benson

Jeff Skinner -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka

Eric Robinson -- Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Kale Clague, Lukas Rousek

Injured: Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

David Perron -- Joe Veleno -- Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer

Robby Fabbri -- Austin Czarnik -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

James Reimer

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Justin Holl, Jonatan Berggren

Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Dylan Larkin (lower body)

Status report

Quinn skated for the first time since he was injured Jan. 27, but the forward will not join the Sabres during their five-game road trip. … Larkin also skated Friday, but the center, who has missed five games, will miss at least three more. ... Reimer will start after Lyon started the previous two games.