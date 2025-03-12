Sabres at Red Wings projected lineups

SABRES (25-32-6) at RED WINGS (30-28-6)
7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Josh Norris -- Tage Thompson
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Touch
Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Sam Lafferty -- Jordan Greenway
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Jacob Bryson
Owen Power -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Isak Rosen, Josh Dunne
Injured: Jiri Kulich (illness)
Red Wings projected lineup
Elmer Soderblom -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat
Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Craig Smith
Michael Rasmussen -- Tyler Motte -- Dominik Shine
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl
Petr Mrazek
Cam Talbot
Scratched: William Lagesson, Alex Lyon, Jonatan Berggren
Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Andrew Copp (upper body)
Status report
The Sabres did not hold a morning skate. … Mrazek will start for the first time since being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks on March 7. He played his first 166 games of his NHL career with the Red Wings before being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 19, 2018.