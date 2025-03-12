Sabres at Red Wings projected lineups

SABRES (25-32-6) at RED WINGS (30-28-6)

7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Josh Norris -- Tage Thompson

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Touch

Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Sam Lafferty -- Jordan Greenway

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Jacob Bryson

Owen Power -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Isak Rosen, Josh Dunne

Injured: Jiri Kulich (illness)

Red Wings projected lineup

Elmer Soderblom -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat

Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Craig Smith

Michael Rasmussen -- Tyler Motte -- Dominik Shine

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Petr Mrazek

Cam Talbot

Scratched: William Lagesson, Alex Lyon, Jonatan Berggren

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Andrew Copp (upper body)

Status report

The Sabres did not hold a morning skate. … Mrazek will start for the first time since being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks on March 7. He played his first 166 games of his NHL career with the Red Wings before being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 19, 2018.