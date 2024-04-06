Sabres at Red Wings

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SABRES (37-35-5) at RED WINGS (37-31-8)

1 pm ET; TNT, MAX, SN1

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Jeff Skinner -- Peyton Krebs -- Jordan Greenway

Eric Robinson -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Lukas Rousek

Owen Power -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Eric Robinson, Victor Olofsson, Kale Clague

Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Austin Czarnik -- Patrick Kane

David Perron -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

J.T. Compher -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer

Robby Fabbri -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry

Jake Walman -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Justin Holl

Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Michael Rasmussen (upper body), Olli Maatta (upper body)

Status report

Neither team will skate Sunday with the early start time. … The Red Wings mixed up their forward lines at practice on Saturday, with Czarnik moving from the fourth line to the first and creating a checking line of Copp, Compher and Fischer. … Greenway, a forward, skated on Saturday and could return from an upper-body injury that has caused him to miss the past two games.

