Sabres at Red Wings

SABRES (37-35-5) at RED WINGS (37-31-8)
1 pm ET; TNT, MAX, SN1
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Jeff Skinner -- Peyton Krebs -- Jordan Greenway
Eric Robinson -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Lukas Rousek
Owen Power -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Eric Robinson, Victor Olofsson, Kale Clague
Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Austin Czarnik -- Patrick Kane
David Perron -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
J.T. Compher -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer
Robby Fabbri -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry
Jake Walman -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: Justin Holl
Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Michael Rasmussen (upper body), Olli Maatta (upper body)
Status report
Neither team will skate Sunday with the early start time. … The Red Wings mixed up their forward lines at practice on Saturday, with Czarnik moving from the fourth line to the first and creating a checking line of Copp, Compher and Fischer. … Greenway, a forward, skated on Saturday and could return from an upper-body injury that has caused him to miss the past two games.