Sabres at Stars projected lineups

SABRES (20-14-4) at STARS (25-7-7)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Josh Doan

Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway -- Josh Dunne -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Michael Kesselring

Bowen Byram -- Zach Metsa

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Isak Rosen, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Tyson Kozak (upper body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jason Zucker (upper and lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn

Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Ilya Lyubushkin -- Alexander Petrovic

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Adam Erne

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body)

Status report

The Sabres held an optional morning skate Wednesday. ... Lyon has returned to Buffalo for further examination after being injured late in a 4-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Monday; the goalie did not practice Tuesday and there is no timeline for his return. … Ellis is expected to be activated from injured reserve Wednesday to back up Luukkonen; Ellis has not played since sustaining a concussion Dec. 9. … Forward Nathan Bastian was assigned to Texas of the American Hockey League on Tuesday on a conditioning assignment. … Lyubushkin returns to the lineup after missing a 4-3 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday because of an illness.

