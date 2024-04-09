Sabres at Stars

SABRES (37-36-5) at STARS (49-20-9)
8 p.m. ET; BSSWX, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Jeff Skinner -- Peyton Krebs -- Jordan Greenway
Eric Robinson -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Lukas Rousek
Owen Power -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Eric Robinson, Victor Olofsson, Kale Clague
Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel
Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea
Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Status report
Power wore a half-mask to protect his jaw during the Sabres morning skate Tuesday and is expected to play after taking a puck to the mouth in a 3-1 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday ... Luukkonen is expected to make his fifth straight start. ... The Stars will dress the same lineup they used in a 7-4 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. ... Oettinger will start for the seventh time in nine games.