Sabres at Stars

SABRES (37-36-5) at STARS (49-20-9)

8 p.m. ET; BSSWX, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Jeff Skinner -- Peyton Krebs -- Jordan Greenway

Eric Robinson -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Lukas Rousek

Owen Power -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Eric Robinson, Victor Olofsson, Kale Clague

Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Status report

Power wore a half-mask to protect his jaw during the Sabres morning skate Tuesday and is expected to play after taking a puck to the mouth in a 3-1 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday ... Luukkonen is expected to make his fifth straight start. ... The Stars will dress the same lineup they used in a 7-4 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. ... Oettinger will start for the seventh time in nine games.