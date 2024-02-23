Sabres at Blue Jackets

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SABRES (25-27-4) at BLUE JACKETS (18-27-10)

7 p.m. ET; BSOH, NHLN, MSG-B, SNO, SNE

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Dylan Cozens

Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka

Eric Robinson -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Kale Clague -- Ryan Johnson

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: None

Injured: Erik Johnson (illness), Victor Olofsson (illness), Owen Power (upper body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic

Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Justin Danforth

Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Andrew Peeke, Alex Nylander

Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf)

Status report

Ryan Johnson will replace defenseman Erik Johnson in the lineup. … Luukkonen will make his fourth straight start and 14th in the past 16 games. … Gaudreau was not at the morning skate because his wife, Meredith, gave birth to their second child Thursday, but he will play. … Nylander, a forward, was acquired Thursday in trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Emil Bemstrom. Coach Pascal Vincent said Nylander will not play. However, Texier will be a game-time decision, and Nylander could play in his spot or Peeke could enter the lineup as a seventh defenseman.

