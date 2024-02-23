Sabres at Blue Jackets

SABRES (25-27-4) at BLUE JACKETS (18-27-10)
7 p.m. ET; BSOH, NHLN, MSG-B, SNO, SNE
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Dylan Cozens
Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka
Eric Robinson -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Kale Clague -- Ryan Johnson
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Eric Comrie
Scratched: None
Injured: Erik Johnson (illness), Victor Olofsson (illness), Owen Power (upper body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic
Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Justin Danforth
Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Daniil Tarasov
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Andrew Peeke, Alex Nylander
Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf)
Status report
Ryan Johnson will replace defenseman Erik Johnson in the lineup. … Luukkonen will make his fourth straight start and 14th in the past 16 games. … Gaudreau was not at the morning skate because his wife, Meredith, gave birth to their second child Thursday, but he will play. … Nylander, a forward, was acquired Thursday in trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Emil Bemstrom. Coach Pascal Vincent said Nylander will not play. However, Texier will be a game-time decision, and Nylander could play in his spot or Peeke could enter the lineup as a seventh defenseman.