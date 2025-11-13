Sabres at Avalanche projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SABRES (5-7-4) at AVALANCHE (11-1-5)

9 p.m. ET; KUSA, KTVD, MSG-B, ALT

Sabres projected lineup

Tage Thompson -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway -- Tyson Kozak -- Josh Doan

Isak Rosen -- Noah Ostlund -- Jack Quinn

Josh Dunne -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn

Bowen Byram -- Conor Timmins

Mattias Samuelsson – Owen Power

Jacob Bryson -- Michael Kesselring

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Mason Geertsen, Zac Jones, Colton Ellis

Injured: Jason Zucker (illness), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Zach Benson (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Gavin Brindley

Gabriel Landeskog -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Taylor Makar

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body)

Status report

The Sabres did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 5-2 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday. ... Forwards Zucker and Benson didn’t travel on the road trip. … Kulich, a forward, is out long term. ... Girard will return after missing 15 games with an upper-body injury and skate on the third defense pair. ... Nichushkin, a forward, is week to week; Brindley, who signed a two-year contract Tuesday, will play in Nichushkin’s spot on the second line. ... Wedgewood signed a one-year contract with Colorado on Thursday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Canada, Finland, Slovakia unveil jerseys for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Wedgewood signs 1-year contract with Avalanche

NHL Status Report: Strome to make season debut for Ducks

Visit to Stockholm cancer center 'means a lot' to Penguins, Predators

Stamkos stays positive for his kids, Predators despite frustrations entering Global Series

Key EDGE stats for 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden

Pinto signs 4-year, $30 million contract with Senators

Matthews likely out 1 week, Stolarz day to day for Maple Leafs

Cournoyer credits young cancer patient for inspiring final NHL hat trick 50 years later

Tkachuk could return to ice in next 2 weeks for Panthers

Karlsson home in Sweden with resurgent Penguins for Global Series, eyes Olympic spot

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL EDGE stats behind Bedard’s prowess, surprising Blackhawks 

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

NHL On Tap: Marchenko, McDavid look to extend point streaks for Blue Jackets, Oilers

Dillon fined maximum for actions in Devils game

Brooks dies at 75; covered Rangers, hockey for nearly 40 years 