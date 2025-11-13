Sabres at Avalanche projected lineups

SABRES (5-7-4) at AVALANCHE (11-1-5)

9 p.m. ET; KUSA, KTVD, MSG-B, ALT

Sabres projected lineup

Tage Thompson -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway -- Tyson Kozak -- Josh Doan

Isak Rosen -- Noah Ostlund -- Jack Quinn

Josh Dunne -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn

Bowen Byram -- Conor Timmins

Mattias Samuelsson – Owen Power

Jacob Bryson -- Michael Kesselring

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Mason Geertsen, Zac Jones, Colton Ellis

Injured: Jason Zucker (illness), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Zach Benson (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Gavin Brindley

Gabriel Landeskog -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Taylor Makar

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body)

Status report

The Sabres did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 5-2 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday. ... Forwards Zucker and Benson didn’t travel on the road trip. … Kulich, a forward, is out long term. ... Girard will return after missing 15 games with an upper-body injury and skate on the third defense pair. ... Nichushkin, a forward, is week to week; Brindley, who signed a two-year contract Tuesday, will play in Nichushkin’s spot on the second line. ... Wedgewood signed a one-year contract with Colorado on Thursday.