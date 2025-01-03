Coach’s Challenge: BUF @ COL – 1:27 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Colorado

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Buffalo

Explanation: Video review confirmed that the actions of Colorado’s Parker Kelly caused Buffalo’s Zach Benson to contact Scott Wedgewood prior to his goal. The decision was made in accordance with Note 2 of Rule 38.11 (ii) which states, in part, that the goal should be allowed because “the attacking Player was pushed, shoved or fouled by the defending Player causing the attacking Player to come into contact with the goalkeeper.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge