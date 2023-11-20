Dahlin has 3 points, Sabres edge Blackhawks to end 3-game skid

Philipp Kurashev had a goal and an assist, and Taylor Raddysh scored for the Blackhawks (5-11-0), who have lost four straight. Petr Mrazek made 17 saves.

“Yeah, it gets heavy on everybody,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. “I didn’t really like our first period. I thought we just didn’t have a lot of energy. With the first shift in the second period, we played like we should have. We played fast, we played physical, and got us some power-play time out of that and I think it got us going a little bit.

“But you know what? We’re going into the third period a lot these days tied, and we don’t come out on top. … There’s lots of young guys, but there’s some really good veteran leaders that are talking and saying the right things for these guys to stay up and stay positive. Because the only way we’re getting out of it is for the group in there themselves to get us out of there by winning one.”

Dahlin gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 4:53 of the first period on a wrist shot, scoring from the slot after Zach Benson’s pass from the right wing.

“I just told myself to go out there, don’t think and just play off my own instincts and compete,” Dahlin said. “That’s all I can do right now. Sometimes they’re not pretty, but sometimes it works. As long as we win, I’m happy.”