Sabres at Blackhawks projected lineups

SABRES (49-23-8) at BLACKHAWKS (28-38-14)
8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Zach Benson -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan
Jordan Greenway -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn
Rasmus Dahlin -- Owen Power
Mattias Samuelsson -- Bowen Byram
Logan Stanley -- Zach Metsa
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Michael Kesselring, Conor Timmins, Josh Dunne, Tanner Pearson
Injured: Alex Lyon (lower body), Sam Carrick (upper body), Noah Ostlund (upper body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Nick Lardis
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Anton Frondell -- Ilya Mikheyev
Ryan Donato -- Frank Nazar -- Andre Burakovsky
Landon Slaggert -- Sacha Boisvert -- Teuvo Teravainen
Wyatt Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Kevin Korchinski -- Ethan Del Mastro
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Dominic Toninato
Injured: Matt Grzelcyk (upper body), Artyom Levshunov (hand), Oliver Moore (lower body), Andrew Mangiapane (lower body)
Status report
The Sabres held an optional morning skate. … Nazar took part in the Blackhawks’ morning skate with a cage attached to his helmet; he was hit in the face by a deflected puck during a 5-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. … Del Mastro will play after being a late scratch Saturday because of an undisclosed injury … Moore, a forward, took part in the morning skate but will miss his 18th straight game. … Mangiapane, a forward, was not on the ice for the morning skate after he was injured Saturday.