Sabres at Blackhawks projected lineups

SABRES (49-23-8) at BLACKHAWKS (28-38-14)

8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Zach Benson -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan

Jordan Greenway -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn

Rasmus Dahlin -- Owen Power

Mattias Samuelsson -- Bowen Byram

Logan Stanley -- Zach Metsa

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Michael Kesselring, Conor Timmins, Josh Dunne, Tanner Pearson

Injured: Alex Lyon (lower body), Sam Carrick (upper body), Noah Ostlund (upper body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Nick Lardis

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Anton Frondell -- Ilya Mikheyev

Ryan Donato -- Frank Nazar -- Andre Burakovsky

Landon Slaggert -- Sacha Boisvert -- Teuvo Teravainen

Wyatt Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Kevin Korchinski -- Ethan Del Mastro

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Dominic Toninato

Injured: Matt Grzelcyk (upper body), Artyom Levshunov (hand), Oliver Moore (lower body), Andrew Mangiapane (lower body)

Status report

The Sabres held an optional morning skate. … Nazar took part in the Blackhawks’ morning skate with a cage attached to his helmet; he was hit in the face by a deflected puck during a 5-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. … Del Mastro will play after being a late scratch Saturday because of an undisclosed injury … Moore, a forward, took part in the morning skate but will miss his 18th straight game. … Mangiapane, a forward, was not on the ice for the morning skate after he was injured Saturday.