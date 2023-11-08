Latest News

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Ovechkin says Capitals moving 'in right direction'

Campbell placed on waivers by Oilers

Buzz: Greig, Kastelic each out at least 2 more weeks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

 Pacioretty confident he'll return from Achilles tear

Stanley Cup surprises Enoch Cree Nation students

NHL On Tap: Rangers seek point in 8th straight game

Western Conference top team debated by NHL.com

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund celebrates 10th anniversary 

Canucks extend point streak to 8, defeat struggling Oilers

22 games to be nationally televised this week

Devils utilizing 'next-man-up mentality’ during Jack Hughes' absence

Lightning, Maple Leafs must tighten up defensively after latest seesaw affair

Ouellette proved 'dominant' on road to gold medals, championships, Hall of Fame

Ouellette took talent to next level on path to Hall of Fame, Sauvageau says

McDonald talks work with Hall of Fame in NHL.com Q&A

Necas scores in OT, Hurricanes top Sabres

Forward gets winner at 1:30, Aho has 2 assists for Carolina

BUF@CAR: Necas directs a pass in for the OT winner

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. – Martin Necas scored at 1:30 of overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-2 win against Buffalo Sabres at PNC Arena on Tuesday.

Necas redirected a pass by Sebastian Aho at the top of the crease on the rush.

Brady Skjei had a goal and an assist, Aho had two assists and Antti Raanta made 20 saves for the Hurricanes (8-5-0), who have won two in a row and five of their last six.

Alex Tuch and Rasmus Dahlin each scored for the Sabres (6-6-1). Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 saves.

Tony DeAngelo gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 12:43 of the first period on a wrist shot from above the right circle that deflected off a Buffalo skater.

Tuch tied it 1-1 at 3:51 of the second when the forward poked the puck off the stick of Seth Jarvis in the low slot. The puck bounced off Raanta's right pad and Tuch converted on his own rebound just as a Carolina power play had expired.

Skjei made it 2-1 at 7:54 of the third, taking a cross-ice pass from Aho for a one-timer in the right circle.

Dahlin retrieved his own chip off the left-side boards on a Buffalo power play and beat Raanta with a wrist shot past the glove to tie the game 2-2 at 9:23.