Necas scores in OT, Hurricanes top Sabres

Necas redirected a pass by Sebastian Aho at the top of the crease on the rush.

Brady Skjei had a goal and an assist, Aho had two assists and Antti Raanta made 20 saves for the Hurricanes (8-5-0), who have won two in a row and five of their last six.

Alex Tuch and Rasmus Dahlin each scored for the Sabres (6-6-1). Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 saves.

Tony DeAngelo gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 12:43 of the first period on a wrist shot from above the right circle that deflected off a Buffalo skater.

Tuch tied it 1-1 at 3:51 of the second when the forward poked the puck off the stick of Seth Jarvis in the low slot. The puck bounced off Raanta's right pad and Tuch converted on his own rebound just as a Carolina power play had expired.

Skjei made it 2-1 at 7:54 of the third, taking a cross-ice pass from Aho for a one-timer in the right circle.

Dahlin retrieved his own chip off the left-side boards on a Buffalo power play and beat Raanta with a wrist shot past the glove to tie the game 2-2 at 9:23.