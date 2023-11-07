Sabres at Hurricanes

SABRES (6-6-0) at HURRICANES (7-5-0)
7 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- JJ Peterka
Victor Olofsson -- Peyton Krebs -- Lukas Rousek
Zemgus Girgensons -- Tyson Jost -- Kyle Okposo
Ryan Johnson – Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Conner Clifton -- Erik Johnson
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi
Scratched: Matt Savoie, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Dylan Cozens (upper body), Brandon Biro (upper body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Zach Benson (lower body), Eric Comrie (lower body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Stefan Noesen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesper Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast
Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Dmitry Orlov
Tony DeAngelo -- Jalen Chatfield
Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Brendan Lemieux
Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Brett Pesce (lower body)
Status report
Savoie was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Monday but the forward is unlikely to play. … Andersen, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Monday because of a blood clot issue. Kochetkov was recalled from Syracuse of the AHL on Monday, and goalie Jaroslav Halak joined Carolina on a professional tryout contract. … Pesce participated in Carolina’s morning skate without a no-contact jersey, but the defenseman will miss his eighth straight game.