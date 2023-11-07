Sabres at Hurricanes

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

 Pacioretty confident he'll return from Achilles tear

Stanley Cup surprises Enoch Cree Nation students

NHL On Tap: Rangers seek point in 8th straight game

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Western Conference top team debated by NHL.com

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

NHL NHLPA Industry Growth Fund celebrates 10th anniversary 

Canucks extend point streak to 8, defeat struggling Oilers

22 games to be nationally televised this week

Devils utilizing 'next-man-up mentality’ during Jack Hughes' absence

Lightning, Maple Leafs must tighten up defensively after latest seesaw affair

NHL Buzz: Duchene out for Stars tonight

Ouellette took talent to next level on path to Hall of Fame, Sauvageau says

McDonald talks work on Hall of Fame committee, former Flames teammate Vernon in Q&A with NHL.com

Ouellette proved 'dominant' on road to gold medals, championships, Hall of Fame

Depth players invaluable to coaches during season

Verhaeghe, Panthers rally for OT victory against Blue Jackets

SABRES (6-6-0) at HURRICANES (7-5-0)

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- JJ Peterka

Victor Olofsson --  Peyton Krebs -- Lukas Rousek

Zemgus Girgensons -- Tyson Jost -- Kyle Okposo

Ryan Johnson – Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Conner Clifton -- Erik Johnson

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched:  Matt Savoie, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Dylan Cozens (upper body), Brandon Biro (upper body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Zach Benson (lower body), Eric Comrie (lower body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Stefan Noesen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesper Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Dmitry Orlov

Tony DeAngelo -- Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux

Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Status report

Savoie was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Monday but the forward is unlikely to play. … Andersen, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Monday because of a blood clot issue. Kochetkov was recalled from Syracuse of the AHL on Monday, and goalie Jaroslav Halak joined Carolina on a professional tryout contract. … Pesce participated in Carolina’s morning skate without a no-contact jersey, but the defenseman will miss his eighth straight game.