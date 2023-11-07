Sabres at Hurricanes

SABRES (6-6-0) at HURRICANES (7-5-0)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- JJ Peterka

Victor Olofsson -- Peyton Krebs -- Lukas Rousek

Zemgus Girgensons -- Tyson Jost -- Kyle Okposo

Ryan Johnson – Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Conner Clifton -- Erik Johnson

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Matt Savoie, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Dylan Cozens (upper body), Brandon Biro (upper body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Zach Benson (lower body), Eric Comrie (lower body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Stefan Noesen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesper Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Dmitry Orlov

Tony DeAngelo -- Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux

Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Status report

Savoie was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Monday but the forward is unlikely to play. … Andersen, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Monday because of a blood clot issue. Kochetkov was recalled from Syracuse of the AHL on Monday, and goalie Jaroslav Halak joined Carolina on a professional tryout contract. … Pesce participated in Carolina’s morning skate without a no-contact jersey, but the defenseman will miss his eighth straight game.