Sabres at Hurricanes

SABRES (10-11-2) at HURRICANES (13-8-1)
7 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka
Brandon Biro -- Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson
Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson
Eric Comrie
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Isak Rosen, Ryan Johnson, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (lower body), Tage Thompson (upper body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Michael Bunting -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast
Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Tony DeAngelo, Brendan Lemieux
Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot)
Status report
Clifton will return after being scratched for the first time this season in a 6-4 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. ... Johnson, a defenseman who has played every game since being recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Nov. 4, will be scratched. … Comrie is expected to start after Luukkonen started the previous two games. ... The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Saturday. … Raanta could start after Kochetkov started the past three games.