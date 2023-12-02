Sabres at Hurricanes

SABRES (10-11-2) at HURRICANES (13-8-1)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka

Brandon Biro -- Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson

Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson

Eric Comrie

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Isak Rosen, Ryan Johnson, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (lower body), Tage Thompson (upper body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Michael Bunting -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Tony DeAngelo, Brendan Lemieux

Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot)

Status report

Clifton will return after being scratched for the first time this season in a 6-4 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. ... Johnson, a defenseman who has played every game since being recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Nov. 4, will be scratched. … Comrie is expected to start after Luukkonen started the previous two games. ... The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Saturday. … Raanta could start after Kochetkov started the past three games.