Sabres at Flames projected lineups

SABRES (18-24-5) at FLAMES (22-16-7)
9 p.m. ET; SN1, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson
Tyson Kozak -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram
Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power
Dennis Gilbert -- Connor Clifton
Henri Jokiharju
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Jason Zucker (illness), Ryan McLeod (upper body), Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Rory Kerins -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Ryan Lomberg -- Clark Bishop -- Jakob Pelletier
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Kevin Rooney, Joel Hanley, Tyson Barrie
Injured: Connor Zary (knee)
Status report
Zucker, a forward, will miss his second straight game. ... Coach Lindy Ruff said the Sabres could use 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a second straight game. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate. ... Bishop, recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Thursday, will make his Flames debut and play his first NHL game since Feb. 15, 2022, with the Ottawa Senators.