Sabres at Flames projected lineups

SABRES (18-24-5) at FLAMES (22-16-7)

9 p.m. ET; SN1, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

Tyson Kozak -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram

Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power

Dennis Gilbert -- Connor Clifton

Henri Jokiharju

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Jason Zucker (illness), Ryan McLeod (upper body), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Rory Kerins -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Ryan Lomberg -- Clark Bishop -- Jakob Pelletier

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Kevin Rooney, Joel Hanley, Tyson Barrie

Injured: Connor Zary (knee)

Status report

Zucker, a forward, will miss his second straight game. ... Coach Lindy Ruff said the Sabres could use 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a second straight game. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate. ... Bishop, recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Thursday, will make his Flames debut and play his first NHL game since Feb. 15, 2022, with the Ottawa Senators.