Sabres at Bruins

SABRES (10-14-2) at BRUINS (17-4-3)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B, SNP, SNO, SNE
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Tage Thompson
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka
Isak Rosen -- Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson
Eric Robinson -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson
Devon Levi
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ryan Johnson, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Jordan Greenway (upper body), Alex Tuch (lower body), Zemgus Girgensons (lower body)
Bruins projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Morgan Geekie
James van Riemsdyk -- Matthew Poitras -- Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Oskar Steen
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Linus Ullmark
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Danton Heinen, Ian Mitchell, Jeremy Swayman (illness)
Injured: Derek Forbort (lower body)
Status report
Dahlin will be a game-time decision because of a lower-body injury, Sabres coach Don Granato said. Dahlin did not participate in the morning skate. … Robinson will make his Sabres debut after being acquired in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. … The Bruins placed Forbort, a defenseman, on long-term injured reserve and recalled Lohrei from Providence of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis. … Bussi was recalled from Providence to back up Ullmark with Swayman, a goalie, out. … Marchand is expected to play after not practicing Wednesday.