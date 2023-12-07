Sabres at Bruins

SABRES (10-14-2) at BRUINS (17-4-3)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B, SNP, SNO, SNE

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Tage Thompson

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka

Isak Rosen -- Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson

Eric Robinson -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson

Devon Levi

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ryan Johnson, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Jordan Greenway (upper body), Alex Tuch (lower body), Zemgus Girgensons (lower body)

Bruins projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Morgan Geekie

James van Riemsdyk -- Matthew Poitras -- Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Oskar Steen

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Danton Heinen, Ian Mitchell, Jeremy Swayman (illness)

Injured: Derek Forbort (lower body)

Status report

Dahlin will be a game-time decision because of a lower-body injury, Sabres coach Don Granato said. Dahlin did not participate in the morning skate. … Robinson will make his Sabres debut after being acquired in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. … The Bruins placed Forbort, a defenseman, on long-term injured reserve and recalled Lohrei from Providence of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis. … Bussi was recalled from Providence to back up Ullmark with Swayman, a goalie, out. … Marchand is expected to play after not practicing Wednesday.