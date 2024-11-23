Kulich scores in OT to lift Sabres past Ducks

Forward caps comeback win at 4:00, Power has 3 assists for Buffalo; Gibson makes 30 saves for Anaheim

Sabres at Ducks | Recap

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- Jiri Kulich scored with 1:00 left in overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday.

Ducks goalie John Gibson made a save on a 2-on-1 break, but Kulich scored off the rebound.

Peyton Krebs and Jason Zucker also scored, Owen Power had three assists and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 22 saves for the Sabres (10-9-1), who have won three of four.

Drew Helleson and Isac Lundestrom scored and Gibson made 30 saves for the Ducks (8-8-3), who had won three in a row.

The Ducks scored on their first shot to take a 1-0 lead at 4:02 of the first period.

Trevor Zegras centered a pass to the trailing Helleson and he scored with a wrist shot from the high slot for his second NHL goal in his seventh game.

Luukkonen was screened by Anaheim forward Alex Killorn and Buffalo defenseman Henri Jokiharju and didn't appear to see the puck.

Buffalo outshot Anaheim 12-6 in the opening period.

The Ducks stretched the lead to 2-0 at 14:07 of the second period when Lundestrom deflected a shot over the head of Luukkonen and across the goal line six seconds after an Anaheim power play ended.

The Sabres scored twice in the final 1:23 of the second period to tie the score heading to the third.

Krebs pushed the puck across the goal line after it got behind Gibson following a save on Alex Tuch's deflection to make it 2-1 at 18:37.

Zucker then got loose on a breakaway and scored for the second consecutive game to tie it 2-2 at 19:27.

