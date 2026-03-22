Sabres at Ducks projected lineups

SABRES (44-20-6) at DUCKS (38-27-4)

8 p.m. ET; KTTV, Victory+, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan

Peyton Krebs -- Sam Carrick -- Beck Malenstyn

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Logan Stanley -- Zach Metsa

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Luke Schenn, Michael Kesselring, Josh Dunne

Injured: Tanner Pearson (lower body), Colten Ellis (undisclosed), Tyson Kozak (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Jeffrey Viel -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier

Jansen Harkins -- Tim Washe -- Mason McTavish

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- John Carlson

Olen Zellweger -- Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Drew Helleson, Frank Vatrano

Injured: Ross Johnston (lower body)

Suspended: Radko Gudas

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Lyon is expected to start after Luukkonen made 26 saves in a 4-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. ... Mintyukov and Carlson took maintenance days Saturday but will play. ... Gudas, a defenseman, will serve the last of a five-game suspension for kneeing Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews during a 6-4 loss on March 12.