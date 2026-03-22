Sabres at Ducks projected lineups

SABRES (44-20-6) at DUCKS (38-27-4)
8 p.m. ET; KTTV, Victory+, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan
Peyton Krebs -- Sam Carrick -- Beck Malenstyn
Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Logan Stanley -- Zach Metsa
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Luke Schenn, Michael Kesselring, Josh Dunne
Injured: Tanner Pearson (lower body), Colten Ellis (undisclosed), Tyson Kozak (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Jeffrey Viel -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier
Jansen Harkins -- Tim Washe -- Mason McTavish
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- John Carlson
Olen Zellweger -- Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Drew Helleson, Frank Vatrano
Injured: Ross Johnston (lower body)
Suspended: Radko Gudas
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Lyon is expected to start after Luukkonen made 26 saves in a 4-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. ... Mintyukov and Carlson took maintenance days Saturday but will play. ... Gudas, a defenseman, will serve the last of a five-game suspension for kneeing Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews during a 6-4 loss on March 12.