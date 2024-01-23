Sabres at Ducks

SABRES (20-22-4) at DUCKS (15-30-1)
10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Casey Mittelstadt -- JJ Peterka
Jordan Greenway -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Ryan Johnson -- Owen Power
Henri Jokiharju -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi
Scratched: Eric Robinson, Victor Olofsson, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Erik Johnson (upper body)
Ducks projected lineup
Adam Henrique -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Brett Leason
Isac Lundestrom -- Mason McTavish -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brock McGinn
Jackson LaCombe -- Cam Fowler
Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger -- Ilya Lyubushkin
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Robert Hagg, Gustav Lindstrom
Injured: Alex Killorn (knee), Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Pavel Mintyukov (separated shoulder), Max Jones (upper body)
Status report
Skinner is expected to return after missing the past five games with an upper-body injury. ... Erik Johnson, a defenseman, is on the three-game road trip, but will miss the next two games. ... Luukkonen will make his sixth straight start, with Levi expected to start at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. ... Zellweger will make his NHL debut after being recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; he skated with the top power-play unit during the Ducks morning skate Tuesday. ... Gibson will start for the fourth time in five games.