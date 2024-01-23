Sabres at Ducks

SABRES (20-22-4) at DUCKS (15-30-1)

10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Casey Mittelstadt -- JJ Peterka

Jordan Greenway -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Ryan Johnson -- Owen Power

Henri Jokiharju -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Eric Robinson, Victor Olofsson, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Erik Johnson (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Adam Henrique -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Brett Leason

Isac Lundestrom -- Mason McTavish -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brock McGinn

Jackson LaCombe -- Cam Fowler

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Ilya Lyubushkin

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Robert Hagg, Gustav Lindstrom

Injured: Alex Killorn (knee), Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Pavel Mintyukov (separated shoulder), Max Jones (upper body)

Status report

Skinner is expected to return after missing the past five games with an upper-body injury. ... Erik Johnson, a defenseman, is on the three-game road trip, but will miss the next two games. ... Luukkonen will make his sixth straight start, with Levi expected to start at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. ... Zellweger will make his NHL debut after being recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; he skated with the top power-play unit during the Ducks morning skate Tuesday. ... Gibson will start for the fourth time in five games.