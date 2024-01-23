Sabres at Ducks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SABRES (20-22-4) at DUCKS (15-30-1)

10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Casey Mittelstadt -- JJ Peterka

Jordan Greenway -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Ryan Johnson -- Owen Power

Henri Jokiharju -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Eric Robinson, Victor Olofsson, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Erik Johnson (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Adam Henrique -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Brett Leason

Isac Lundestrom -- Mason McTavish -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brock McGinn

Jackson LaCombe -- Cam Fowler

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Ilya Lyubushkin

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Robert Hagg, Gustav Lindstrom

Injured: Alex Killorn (knee), Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Pavel Mintyukov (separated shoulder), Max Jones (upper body)

Status report

Skinner is expected to return after missing the past five games with an upper-body injury. ... Erik Johnson, a defenseman, is on the three-game road trip, but will miss the next two games. ... Luukkonen will make his sixth straight start, with Levi expected to start at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. ... Zellweger will make his NHL debut after being recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; he skated with the top power-play unit during the Ducks morning skate Tuesday. ... Gibson will start for the fourth time in five games.

Latest News

Carter Hart granted indefinite leave of absence

Hart granted indefinite leave of absence from Flyers
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Gerard Gallant would be happy to coach in NHL again

Gallant would be ‘happy’ to coach in NHL again 
Columbus has 'motivation' to end Edmonton run

Blue Jackets have 'motivation' to try to end Oilers' 13-game winning streak
NHL Draft Class podcast Tij Iginla

Iginla talks Top Prospects Game, famous father on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast
NHL Buzz News and Notes January 23

NHL Buzz: Hill expected back for Golden Knights tonight
Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald promoted president of hockey operations

Fitzgerald signs multiyear deal with Devils, promoted to president/GM
NHL On Tap News and Notes January 23

NHL On Tap: Oilers host Blue Jackets looking for 14th consecutive win
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL betting odds for January 23 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 23
San Jose Sharks Los Angeles Kings game recap January 22

Kahkonen makes 44 saves, Sharks recover for shootout win against Kings
Chicago Blackhawks Vancouver Canucks game recap January 22

Demko makes 31 saves, Canucks blank Blackhawks for 3rd straight win
Pittsburgh Penguins Arizona Coyotes game recap January 22

Zucker, Coyotes defeat Penguins for 1st time in 12 games
Blackhawks Connor Bedard injury update broken jaw

Bedard out at least 6 more weeks for Blackhawks with fractured jaw
Kobie Turner sings anthem on Rams Night at Los Angeles Kings game

Kings celebrate Rams Night with Faulk, Nacua, Avila as Turner belts out anthem
Canucks Carson Soucy out 5-6 weeks with hand injury

Soucy out 5-6 weeks for Canucks with hand injury
Vegas Golden Knights New Jersey Devils game recap January 22

Toffoli’s hat trick lifts Devils past Golden Knights in OT