McGinn out rest of season for Ducks after ACL surgery

Brock McGinn is out for the remainder of the season after the Anaheim Ducks forward had surgery for a torn ACL last week.

The Ducks said the recovery timeline is 7-9 months.

McGinn, 30, had eight points (four goals, four assists) in 26 games this season. He has 158 points (80 goals, 78 assists) in 534 regular-season games with the Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes, and 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 41 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Anaheim also announced center Isac Lundestrom is day to day because of a lower-body injury.

The Ducks (18-22-6) host the Florida Panthers on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13, SNO, SNE, SN1).