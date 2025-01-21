McGinn out rest of season for Ducks after ACL surgery

Forward had 8 points in 26 games; Lundestrom day to day with lower-body injury

McGinn_ANA_up-close

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Brock McGinn is out for the remainder of the season after the Anaheim Ducks forward had surgery for a torn ACL last week.

The Ducks said the recovery timeline is 7-9 months.

McGinn, 30, had eight points (four goals, four assists) in 26 games this season. He has 158 points (80 goals, 78 assists) in 534 regular-season games with the Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes, and 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 41 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Anaheim also announced center Isac Lundestrom is day to day because of a lower-body injury.

The Ducks (18-22-6) host the Florida Panthers on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13, SNO, SNE, SN1).

Latest News

Laine ready for Finland-Sweden rivalry at 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Vancouver Canucks Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

NHL EDGE stats: Dobes providing Canadiens with latest spark

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues run at Gretzky when Capitals visit Oilers

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL Buzz: Zegras expected to return from knee injury for Ducks against Panthers

Kings play 1st home game since Los Angeles-area wildfires

Crosby helps Penguins defeat slumping Kings

Hayton has 3 points, Utah Hockey Club holds off Jets

Aho scores in OT, Hurricanes rally past Blackhawks

Matthews stays hot, Maple Leafs hold off Lightning for 3rd win in row

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Lemaire talks 1995 Cup, impact of Lamoriello in Q&A with NHL.com

Horvat scores twice, Islanders cool off Blue Jackets

Blues recover to defeat Golden Knights in shootout 