Morrow ‘very honored’ to be inducted into Stars Hall of Fame 

DALLAS -- Brenden Morrow will be inducted into the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame on Sunday.

The 45-year-old forward was selected in the first round (No. 25) by the Stars at the 1997 NHL Draft. He played 13 of his 16 seasons with Dallas, scoring 243 of his 265 career goals and 528 of his 575 points with the Stars before later playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins, St. Louis Blues, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

“Never expected to be included with those list of guys – [Mike] Modano, [Sergei] Zubov, and [Jere] Lehtinen and [Derian] Hatcher. To be included with them is incredible and something I never thought would ever be possible,” Morrow said. “Very honored to be part of it.”

Morrow’s most memorable moment in Dallas came in 2008, when he scored on the power play 9:03 into the fourth overtime of Game 6 of the Western Conference Second Round, a 2-1 win against the San Jose Sharks. The goal was scored after midnight CT on May 5 and affectionately came to be known as “Cinco de Morrow.”

“I was a grinder that played hard and just tried to win every battle and play the same every game,” Morrow said. “I was able to do that for a long period of time in Dallas, and I think I was respected for the way I played.”