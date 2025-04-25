Hagel to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Lightning game

Forward facing discipline for interference against Panthers center Barkov

Hagel_Lightning_preps-for-faceoff

© Mark LoMoglio/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Brandon Hagel will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday.

The Tampa Bay Lightning forward is facing discipline for interference against Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov on Thursday.

The incident occurred at 9:51 of the third period in the Lightning's 2-0 loss in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Amalie Arena in Tampa. Barkov left the game following the hit, for which Hagel was assessed a major penalty.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: interference. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.

