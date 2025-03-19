Carlo feeling at home with Maple Leafs after trade from Bruins 

TORONTO -- Brandon Carlo, all 6-foot-5 of him, stood in the back row wearing a wide grin. It was team photo day Tuesday and there he was, on the Scotiabank Arena ice with his new teammates, finally feeling like he was settling in, like he truly was a Toronto Maple Leaf.

Cue the sigh of relief.

"I mean, talk about getting thrown in the hot water there for a second," the defenseman said. "It's been like, what, nine days since I played my first game with these guys with Toronto? It seems like a lot more. So much has happened.

"Yeah, it seems so long ago that we faced Colorado in that first game. Now we're playing them again, and I feel a lot more comfortable than I did that night, more comfortable overall at being a Maple Leaf."

He has reason to feel that way.

Less than two weeks after he made his Maple Leafs debut in a 7-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver on March 8, he'll go up against the likes of Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar again, this time at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, SN, TVAS).

It's all been a whirlwind for him, to be sure.

On March 7, right before the NHL Trade Deadline of 3 p.m. ET, Carlo was acquired from the Boston Bruins for a first-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft (top-five protected), a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and forward Fraser Minten.

Carlo has two seasons remaining on a six-year, $24.6 million contract ($4.1 million average annual value) he signed with Boston on July 14, 2021, and Boston retained 15 percent of his salary.

He immediately caught a flight to join his new team in Denver, where it was getting set to play the Avalanche in front of a national television audience on "Hockey Night in Canada." Sitting in the seat behind him was his former Bruins teammate Charlie Coyle, who'd just been traded to Colorado by Boston and would play against Carlo in his Avalanche debut.

"That was kind of funny," Carlo said when asked about having Coyle on the same flight. "But it was also a nice comfort as well, going through the process with somebody I was comfortable with. We had some good communication on the flight. He'd been traded once before, so just seeing the way he was handling himself was a good thing for me to look up and to look at.

"Great friend, great person and someone who handled things really well. So, I learned."