Marchand’s big weekend cements status of ‘true leader’ of Bruins 

BOSTON -- After Brad Marchand scored with eight seconds remaining in overtime against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, he lifted his arms and his teammates surrounded him, a dancing, hugging mob.

The Boston Bruins captain emerged, eventually, emotionally, his gloved hand covering his face.

One day earlier, Marchand’s maternal grandmother, Frances O’Leary, died, and now here he was, scoring a game-winning goal, ending an eight-game goalless streak.

He didn’t stop there.

Marchand finished off the weekend by scoring a natural hat trick against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at TD Garden, accounting for all of the Bruins’ goals in their 3-1 win.

“He’s a true leader,” goalie Jeremy Swayman said. “We all knew that from the beginning. For him to take it on his back and just not take no for an answer after a back-to-back and three-in-four, is what leaders do. He’s going to show up in the right times. He’s been doing that his whole career. Really special night for him, and obviously his entire family.”

The game Sunday was the Bruins’ third straight win after three straight losses in regulation, including a loss at the Blue Jackets six days earlier.

“It really felt like he just kind of threw us on his back and said, ‘I’ll take us across the finish line here’,” defenseman Charlie McAvoy said. “He has that capability. He plays with so much passion and energy, off a back-to-back and with a little bit of fatigue.

“I’m so happy for him. He’s ‘Cap.’ That’s what he does.”