Bruins face 'pinnacle of all things urgent' in Game 7 vs. Maple Leafs

BOSTON -- The margin for error is gone.

The Boston Bruins no longer have any room left to make mistakes, no room for slow starts or botched passes or hesitancy.

They have only one game. Game 7.

“You just meet it head on,” defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk said. “You don’t run from it.”

The desperation that was all on the side of the Toronto Maple Leafs, who were facing elimination in Games 5 and 6 and won each, has now come to Boston with the teams set to play in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference First Round at TD Garden on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

For each side, it’s now or never.

One of the biggest issues for the Bruins in the past two games has been starting slow, not getting to their game until well into the second period. It happened in Game 5. It happened again in Game 6.

They know it can’t happen in Game 7.

“I think we could definitely use a little bit more urgency, for sure,” forward Morgan Geekie said. “I think we’re all trying to find that line and lots of times in this series I feel like we’ve kind of gotten away from that. Tonight, obviously, is the pinnacle of all things urgent.”

Shattenkirk said he understood the reasons why Boston came out slowly in those games. There wasn’t the same desperation Toronto had, and there was =the luxury of another game and another and another. That no longer exists.

“It’s hard to fight that feeling of you’re protecting a lead in a series when you go up like that,” Shattenkirk said. “We got to our game. It took us maybe a period or so to build our game. Tonight we have to come out with that mindset that we’re going to build it and get right to it from the drop of the puck.”