Pastrnak’s 3 points lift Bruins past Capitals in Sturm’s coaching debut

Sturm, the first Germany-born head coach in NHL history, was hired on June 5.

“It feels great. I’m exhausted,” Sturm said. “It’s the moment I was waiting for and to grab a win on the road at a tough place like here, it’s even better. And on top of it, for the most part, they played exactly what we worked on, they played exactly how I wanted them to play.”

Elias Lindholm scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and had an assist, and Morgan Geekie also had a goal and an assist for the Bruins. Jeremy Swayman made 35 saves.

“Defensively we played a really good game,” Pastrnak said. “Any breakdowns, ‘Sway’ was there. It was unbelievable today. Penalty killers were outstanding. Great away win.”

Tom Wilson scored for the Capitals, who were also playing their season opener. Logan Thompson made 18 saves.

Thompson stopped Viktor Arvidsson on a breakaway at 6:32 of the second period to keep the game scoreless.