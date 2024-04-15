Bruins at Capitals

BRUINS (47-18-15) at CAPITALS (38-31-11)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Danton Heinen -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic
Pat Maroon -- Jesper Boqvist -- John Beecher
Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy
Parker Wotherspoon -- Brandon Carlo
Kevin Shattenkirk -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Matt Grzelcyk
Injured: Justin Brazeau (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- T.J. Oshie
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Max Pacioretty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Trevor van Riemsdyk -- Vincent Iorio
Alexander Alexeyev -- Dylan McIlrath
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Ivan Miroshnichenko, Lucas Johansen, Michael Sgarbossa
Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Nick Jensen (upper body)
Status report
Wotherspoon replaces Grzelcyk, a defenseman. … Sandin, a defenseman who has been ruled out for the final two games of the regular season, skated Monday morning in a noncontact jersey. … Jensen, a defenseman, was taken from the ice on a stretcher in the first period of a 4-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. He was hit into the boards at center ice by Lightning forward Michael Eyssimont and has been ruled out for the final two games. … The Capitals recalled McIlrath from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Sunday.