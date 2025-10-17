Golden Knights hold off Bruins, extend season-opening point streak to 5

Jack Eichel and Pavel Dorofeyev each had a goal and an assist, Mark Stone had three assists, and Akira Schmid made 19 saves for the Golden Knights (3-0-2), who have won two straight and are on a five-game point streak to open the season.

“The offense was really good,” Vegas forward Tomas Hertl said. “We finally got to the netfront, find some goals. Obviously, we've been talking about it a lot. Even last year, we had a couple of great leads and we should have put them away, but we got Boston back in action. It just can happen. We're such a good team, but we have to keep learning from them. It was a better game offensively.”