Bruins at Golden Knights

BRUINS (24-8-8) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (23-13-5)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, TVAS
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk
Jesper Boqvist -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic -- Morgan Geekie -- Danton Heinen
James van Riemsdyk -- John Beecher -- Jakub Lauko
Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Parker Wotherspoon
Matt Grzelcyk -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Brandon Carlo, Matthew Poitras, Oskar Steen
Injured: Linus Ullmark (lower body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
Pavel Dorofeyev – Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone
Paul Cotter -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Grigori Denisenko -- Brett Howden
Alec Martinez – Alex Pietrangelo
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb -- Lukas Cormier
Tobias Bjornfot
Logan Thompson
Jiri Patera
Scratched: Brayden Pachal
Injured: Michael Amadio (illness), William Carrier (upper body), Adin Hill (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body) William Karlsson (lower body), Keegan Kolesar (illness), Kaedan Korczak (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status report
Swayman will start after making one save in relief of Ullmark, who left at 2:40 of overtime during a 4-3 loss at the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday; Ullmark is day to day. ... Bussi was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League and will dress as Swayman's backup. ... Thompson could start after missing a 3-0 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday because of an illness. ... Amadio, a forward, will be a game-time decision after not playing Wednesday.