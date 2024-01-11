Bruins at Golden Knights

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BRUINS (24-8-8) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (23-13-5)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

Jesper Boqvist -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic -- Morgan Geekie -- Danton Heinen

James van Riemsdyk -- John Beecher -- Jakub Lauko

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Parker Wotherspoon

Matt Grzelcyk -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Brandon Carlo, Matthew Poitras, Oskar Steen

Injured: Linus Ullmark (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Pavel Dorofeyev – Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Paul Cotter -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Grigori Denisenko -- Brett Howden

Alec Martinez – Alex Pietrangelo

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb -- Lukas Cormier

Tobias Bjornfot

Logan Thompson

Jiri Patera

Scratched: Brayden Pachal

Injured: Michael Amadio (illness), William Carrier (upper body), Adin Hill (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body) William Karlsson (lower body), Keegan Kolesar (illness), Kaedan Korczak (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

Swayman will start after making one save in relief of Ullmark, who left at 2:40 of overtime during a 4-3 loss at the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday; Ullmark is day to day. ... Bussi was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League and will dress as Swayman's backup. ... Thompson could start after missing a 3-0 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday because of an illness. ... Amadio, a forward, will be a game-time decision after not playing Wednesday.

