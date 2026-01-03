Bruins at Canucks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
BRUINS (21-18-2) at CANUCKS (16-20-4)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, CITY, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Alex Steeves -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- David Pastrnak

Mikey Eyssimont -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Jonathan Aspirot

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Jordan Harris (ankle), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Linus Karlsson

Evander Kane -- Max Sasson -- Brock Boeser

Drew O'Connor -- David Kampf -- Kiefer Sherwood

Liam Ohgren -- Aatu Raty -- Nils Hoglander

Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Zeev Buium -- Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: P.O Joseph, Arshdeep Bains

Injured: Conor Garland (upper body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Jeannot, a forward who has missed three games, has been skating with the Bruins this week and shed his noncontact jersey for the first time during practice Friday, but remains day to day and won’t play against the Canucks. … Jokiharju, a defenseman who has missed 15 games, is also skating and is getting closer to a return but won’t play Saturday. … The Canucks did not hold a morning skate Saturday, but Lankinen is expected to start after Demko made 25 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Seattle Kraken on Friday. … Pettersson will be back in the lineup for Joseph, a defenseman who took his spot against Seattle.

