Kesselring, Utah Hockey Club rally, top Bruins in OT

Kesselring scored off a pass from Logan Cooley with a wrist shot from the right circle. The goal came after Vladislav Kolyachonok tied it at 14:51 of the third period for Utah, skating in from the left circle and beating Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman on the backhand.

Connor Ingram made 22 saves for Utah (4-1-1), which had lost two in a row.

Cole Koepke scored the lone goal for the Bruins (3-2-1). Swayman made 30 saves.

Koepke gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 12:49 of the second period, scoring on a wrist shot from the right circle on the rush.